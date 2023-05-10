NCHM JEE 2023 Admit Card OUT at nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NCHM JEE 2023 Admit Card download link activated

NCHM JEE 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam (NCHM JEE 2023) admit card today, May 10. Aspirants registered for the exam can download their NCHM JEE admit card 2023 through the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to download the NCHM JEE 2023 admit card.

The NTA will conduct the NCHM JEE 2023 exam on May 14, 2023. The examination will be held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon. The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes. The question paper will comprise of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into five different sections.

NCHM JEE 2023 Exam Pattern

Section No. of MCQs Duration Numerical ability and analytical aptitude 30 180 Minutes Reasoning and logical deduction 30 GK and current affairs 30 English language 60 Aptitude for service sector 50 Total 200

ALSO READ | NCHM JEE 2023 City Intimation Slip Out at nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Donwload link

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Results 2023 on May 11? FAKE notice goes viral on social media

How to Download NCHMCT JEE Admit Card 2023?

Aspirants can follow the step-by guide given here to download the NCHM JEE Admit Card 2023 online.

Visit the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Go to the 'Candidates Activity' and click on the 'NCHM JEE Admit Card 2023’ link.

On the next window, enter log-in credentials like application number and date of birth.

The NCHM JEE Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: NCHMCT JEE Admit Card 2023