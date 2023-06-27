Maharashtra SET 2023 result, final answer keys out, Here's direct links

Follow us on Image Source : SPPU (PUNE UNIVERSITY) Maharashtra SET 2023 result and final answer key PDF download link activated

Maharashtra SET 2023 result, final answer key, Maharashtra SET 2023 result download, Maharashtra SET 2023 answer key: Savitribai Phule Pune University, Formerly the University Of Pune has released the result of the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) along with final answer keys. Candidates who appeared in the Maharashtra SET 2023 can download the result and final answer key by accessing the official website of setexa.unipune.ac.in.

The written exam for Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) for Assistant Professor was held on March 26, 2023 across the state. Candidates can check their marks by logging on the official website. The easy steps to download the scorecard are given below.

Maharashtra SET 2023 result, answer keys: How to download?

Visit the official website of setexa.unipune.ac.in Navigate the link of the Result of M-SET held on 26 March 2023, and Final Answer Key of M-SET,26 March 2023 It will take you to the new window where you need to select the exam, seat no, and enter your name to download the result. For the final answer key, it will take you to the subject-wise Maharashtra SET 2023 final answer key, you just need to click on the paper you appeared for. The PDF will be opened. Candidates can download Maharashtra SET 2023 scorecard and final answer key for future reference

What's Next?

Selected candidates are required to appear for document verification. The details regarding the document verification will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.