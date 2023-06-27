When will UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key be released?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET June 2023 answer key soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June 2023 answer key, UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key release date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC- NET) provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2023 will be able to download the provisional answer key from the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 exam was conducted on June 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2023 across the country. The candidates will be able soon able to download the provisional answer key. However, the testing agency has not given any specific date for releasing the answer key. It is expected that the provisional answer key will be released in the last week of June or the first week of July 2023. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 answer key 2023 to be out soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in: UGC

After the release of the UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key, candidates will be able to raise objections if not satisfied with the answer keys by paying a non-refundable fee.

ALSO READ | CBSE supplementary practical exam 2023 to be conducted from July 6, details here

UGC NET June 2023 provisional answer: How to download?