MAH Nursing CET 2024 registration deadline extended till April 25, check how to apply

MAH Nursing CET 2024 Registration's last date extended

MAH Nursing CET 2024 Registration: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MSCET) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for the MH Nursing CET 2024 exam. Candidates who have not applied for the aforesaid exam can do so before April 25 at cetcell.mahacet.org. Earlier, the last date for submission of the online application was 31.

This is for the third time when the exam body has extended the last date. Initially, the registration last date was set for February 29 which was extended to March 15. Then, it was extended for a second time by March 31. Now, it is extended till April 25. The exam authority stated that no additional extensions would be provided after April 25. The MAH Nursing CET 2024 registration process was started on February 9.

According to the official notification, the exam authority has extended the last date after receiving several requests from parents and candidates. The official notice reads, 'This office has received requests from candidates and parents regarding an extension for registration. Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates State CET Cell has decided to give an extension for online Registration for MH-Nursing CET-2024.'

MAH Nursing CET 2024 Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved (UR) and economically weaker sections (EWS) are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,000/- while the candidates from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward class (OBC) categories are required to pay Rs 800 as an application fee.

MAH Nursing CET 2024 exam date and pattern

MAH Nursing CET 2024 exam will be conducted on May 07 at various exam centres. The exam will have five sections including physics, chemistry, biology, English and nursing aptitude. The exam will be of one hour and 30 minutes carrying 100 questions in total. The medium of the exam will be English. As per the marking scheme, candidates will get one mark for each correct answer. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer.

How to apply?

Step 1: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test official website.

Step 2: Candidates must register on the website by providing the necessary details.

Step 3: Fill out the MAH CET Nursing Exam 2024 application form on the newly opened page.

Step 4: After completing the form, upload the required files as directed and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Carefully review all the information and send in the form.