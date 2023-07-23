MAH MBA CET Counselling 2023: Provisional merit list released at cetcell.mahacet.org

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MAH MBA Counselling 2023 provisional merit list released

MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2023: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for MAH MBA/MMS CAP admission 2023 for All India and Maharashtra category candidates. The official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org is hosting the MAH MBA CAP provisional merit list.

Candidates who have applied for admission to first-year postgraduate technical courses in management (MBA/MMS) for academic year 2023-2024 can check the merit list by visiting the official website. Aspirants can raise grievances pertaining to the correction required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list between July 23 and July 25, 2023.

The Maharashtra state CET cell will release the final merit list of Maharashtra State/ All India candidates on July 27, 2023. The provisional category wise seat-matrix for CAP round 1 will also be displayed on July 27. The online submission and confirmation of option form for CAP round 1 will be conducted from July 28 to July 30, 2023. The MAH MBA CAP round 1 allotment list will be published on August 8.

MAH MBA Counselling 2023: How to check provisional merit list

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Go to the MAH MBA CAP counselling link

Click on the link that says, "Provisional Merit List for Admission to First Year Post Graduate Technical Courses.."

The MAH MBA CAP provisional merit list PDF will appear on the screen.

Search your name in the PDF using the ctrl+f shortcut key

Download and save the page for future reference.

Direct Link: MAH MBA Counselling 2023 Provisional Merit List