MAH MBA 2023 Counselling: Registration starts today at mba2023.mahacet.org.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Link to MAH MBA 2023 Counselling Registration activated

MAH MBA 2023 Counselling, Maharashtra MBA MSS admission 2023 registration: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for MBA/MMS 2023 admission for the academic year 2023-2024. Candidates who wish to opt for admission to MBA/MMS courses can register themselves at the official website of mba2023.mhacet.org.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date for submission of registration is July 7, 2023. The date of document verification and confirmation of the application form is July 8, 2023. It should be noted that the applications registered after July 7, 2023, shall be considered for Non-CAP seats.

ALSO READ | CUET UG answer key 2023 out on cuet.samarth.ac.in, raise objections if any

MAH MBA 2023 Counselling registration: Application Fee

To register for the counselling procedure, a candidate belonging to the general category is required to pay Rs. 1000/-as an application fee whereas the candidate belonging to the reserved category has to pay Rs. 800/- and the NRI/OCI/PIO/FN Candidates have to pay Rs. 5000/-. Candidates who registered for the MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 are not required to pay any fees. However, the other category candidates who appeared in the common entrance test including CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, and GMAT will have to pay registration fees, if not registered for the MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023.

MAH MBA MMS 2023 Counselling: How to register?

Visit the official website of MAHACET - mba2023.mahacet.org.in Click on 'new registration' After successful registration, fill out the application form carefully Upload documents, pay fee and click on the submit button Download and take a printout of the configuration page for future reference

Detailed Notification

MAH MBA MMS 2023 Counselling registration direct link

ALSO READ | Assam PAT result 2023 out on dte.assam.gov.in, check how to download, counselling date, and other details