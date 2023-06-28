Assam PAT result 2023 out on dte.assam.gov.in, check how to download, counselling date, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam PAT result 2023 download link activated

Assam PAT result 2023 download link: The results for Polytechnic Admission Test or PAT 2023 has been released at the website of the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the results can download their scorecards from the official website of dte.assam.gov.in by entering their registration number and other details.

The Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) was conducted on June 18, 2023 across the state. Candidates can download Assam PAT result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

Assam PAT result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of DTE - dte.assam.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Assam PAT result 2023' It will forward you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, and date of birth, and click on the login button Assam PAT result 2023 will appear on the screen Download Assam PAT result 2023 and save it for future reference

What's next?

The Qualified candidates can appear for the online counseling procedure which will conduct from 1st July onwards. The registration process will conclude on July 10, 2023. The link to the choice filling and document uploading process will be shared at dte.assam.gov.in in due course of the time. Candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website of DTE.

About Polytechnic Admission Test 2023:

The state government conducts Polytechnic Admission Test admission into 3 years Diploma in Engineering and Technology Courses every year. This year, the online registration process was started on April 10 and concluded on May 5.