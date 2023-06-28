Calcutta University result 2022 announced for B.A., B.Sc. and B.com courses, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY Calcutta University result 2022 out for b.a, b.sc. and b.com

Calcutta University result 2022 download link: The University of Calcutta has released the results of B.A., B.Sc. Semester 1 B.A./B.Sc. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Exams 2022 (Under CBCS), B.Com.Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2022(Under CBCS), today, June 28, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the aforementioned exams can download their scorecards from the official website of CU - caluniv.ac.in or wbresults.nic.in.

In order to download Calcutta University result 2022, a candidate is required to enter their roll number, and captcha on the result portal. The result can also be obtained through SMS. The easy steps to download Calcutta University result 2022 are given below.

ALSO READ | Gujarat PGCET 2023 dates out for admission to ME, MTech, M.Pharma courses, check schedule, how to register

Calcutta University result 2022: How to download?

Visit the official website of University of Calcutta - caluniv.ac.in or wbresults.nic.in. Click on 'results' It will take you to the notification page where you need to select the exam appeared for It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the roll number, captcha and click on the submit button The result will appear on the screen Candidate can download Calcutta University result 2022 and save it for future reference.

B.A./B.Sc. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2022 (Under CBCS)

B.Com. Semester-I(Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2022(Under CBCS)

Candidates have been advised to download and save the scorecards for future reference. The candidates can collect their marksheets from the respective college in due course of the time. Candidates can directly access the Calcutta University result 2022 for B.A., B.Sc. and B.com courses by clicking on the above links.

ALSO READ | QS World University Ranking: IIT Bombay ranks 1st in India; Check top 10 institutes