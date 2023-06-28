Gujarat PGCET 2023 dates out for admission to ME, MTech, M.Pharma courses, check schedule, how to register

Follow us on Image Source : ACPC Gujarat PGCET registration dates released

Gujarat PGCET 2023 registration: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has announced the registration dates for enrolment to various postgraduate courses including M.E/M.Tech. and M.Pharma. According to the official schedule, the registration, and application fee payment process for Gujarat PGCET 2023 for admission to ME, and MTech programs has been started at the official website. Candidates who are willing to opt M. Pharm program will be able to submit applications from July 1, 2023, onwards. The registration link can be accessed at the website of gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the candidates can submit applications for ME/MTech courses by July 7, 2023, and for the M.Pharma course by July 9, 2023. PGCET–2023 for different disciplines for Non-GATE/Non-GPAT candidates will be conducted between July 15 and 16. Candidates will be able to submit pending documents, if any latest by July 25, 2023.

Gujarat PGCET 2023 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of ACPC - gujacpc.admission.nic.in For the first-time registration, click on the tab 'fresh candidate login' and fill in the required details If you have registered already then enter your login ID and password to go ahead with the registration process On clicking the tab 'fresh candidate registration', a candidate will have to fill out the basic details including name, mobile number, e-mail address etc/ Review the application and click on submit After successful registration, candidates are required to log in with the ID and password Fill in the security pin for the course you wish to apply such as ME/MTech OR Mpharm, and then click Complete your personal details Fill out the application form Upload documents, review the application form, and click on submit

