MAH MBA CET 2023 Admit Card OUT for re-exam, download at mbacet2023.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card download link: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card for Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET) 2023 re-exam today, May 3. Candidates who are going to appear in the Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET) 2023 re-exam and download their hall tickets from the official website of mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 re-exam will be conducted in single shit - 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM on May 6. This exam is going to be conducted for the candidates who faced technical issues in the exams scheduled on 25 and 26 March.

How to download MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates are required to visit the official website - mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

Click on the MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2023 link

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter application number, date of birth, security pin and click on download

MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2023 Direct download link

Apart from this, the wait for the release of admit cards for the common entrance test (CET-2023) soon be over. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 9. It is expected that the exam authority will soon release the admit card on the official website. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

