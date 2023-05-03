AIIMS INISS result 2023 likely to be declared on May 5, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS INISS result 2023 soon on aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INISS result 2023 download link: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will soon announce the results of the National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) for admission to DM/M.Ch./MD (Hospital Administration) July 2023 session. Candidates will be able to download AIIMS INISS result 2023 from the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the results for INISS exam will be announced on May 5. Once, the result is declared, candidates will be able to download results using their credentials on the login page. The written test for the said exam was held on April 2023.

AIIMS INISS result 2023: How to download?

Once, the result is declared. Candidates will be able to download AIIMS INISS result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the Academic Courses tab

It will take you to the candidates login

Now, you need to enter your credientials and login

AIIMS INISS result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download AIIMS INISS result 2023 and save it for future reference

Candidates have been advised to keep a regular check on the official website for latest updates.

