Skyroot’s Vikram-1 to launch today; know about India's first private space rocket - When and where to watch

New Delhi:

Skyroot Aerospace is set to launch Vikram-1, its first test flight at 11:30 am today, July 18 from the launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR). Named "Mission Aagaman", this will be the first attempt by a privately developed orbital-class rocket to launch from India. This is Skyroot's second space mission, the company earlier made history on November 18, 2022 with the successful launch of Vikram-S.

When and where to watch

People who wish to watch the Skyroot's Vikram-1 launch live can tune in to the company's official YouTube channel.

PM Modi congratulates Skyroot team for a successful launch

PM Narendra Modi congratulated the entire Skyroot Aerospace team for a successful launch. "A historic new frontier for India’s space journey! At 11:30 AM today, Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed launch vehicle.

This four-stage rocket is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services. This mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. It also shows how our space-sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise. My best wishes to the entire Skyroot Aerospace team for a successful launch. May Vikram-1 soar high, create history and inspire a generation of innovators. I urge all Indians, especially my young friends, to follow this historic mission and join in wishing Team Skyroot success using #IndiaWithVikram1," Modi wrote in a post on X.

About Mission Aagaman

The Vikram-1 launcher has been named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, who kick-started India’s space journey. Skyroot has designed it to carry small satellites with up to 350 kg into low Earth orbit. This mission will be shooting for a 450 km altitude at a 60-degree tilt, according to the reports.

And it is not just Vikram-1; ISRO has its own Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in play, and ‘Agnikul’ is reportedly working on its own line of rockets. All these projects promise to deliver a solid boost when it comes to sending the satellites into a lower orbit of India, especially when it is getting quite busy due to constellations like Starlink and OneWeb, which have already been pushing up the fleets of small satellites for things like satellite internet service.

The private space in India has grown immensely, and since then, the doors have opened wide for non-government players. Startups like Skyroot are following ISRO’s path, and now they are building their own space rockets. Mission Aagaman signals that things are changing. This is not just about science and technology anymore. Rather, it is about forging a space community that brings together scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and everyday citizens.

Also Read | PM Modi's handwritten ‘Vande Mataram’ postcard to fly to space on Vikram-1 Mission Aagaman