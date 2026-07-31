July 20 Chalo Sansad march infiltrated by anti-social elements, probe needed: Wife of injured Delhi Police SI

New Delhi:

The 'Chalo Sansad' march of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was infiltrated by some anti-social elements and a thorough investigation needs to be conducted on this, claimed the wife of a Delhi Police personnel, who was injured during the July 20 agitation in the national capital.

Ashok Meena, who is a Sub Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, was severely injured after being hit by a stone on July 20. Despite his injuries, he continued with his duty, his wife Neeraj Meena told India TV in an exclusive interview on Friday, while sharing the family's ordeal after being informed that Ashok was wounded.

According to Neeraj Meena, her husband left home around 5.30 am on July 20 for his duty. He got injured around 11 am, but continued his duty, she said, while adding that she later received a photo on WhatsApp of his wounds. She said she was "shocked" after seeing his injuries.

He was hit with a stone from behind and his clothes were drenched in blood, Neeraj Meena said, adding that the Delhi Police SI had lost a lot of blood.

"I was under a lot of distress," she told India TV. "God forbid, if something had happened to him on that day, what would have happened to us? Despite everything, he continued his duty. We were extremely shocked. He is also a human being and he has rights. This should be probed and action is needed against anti-social elements."

Neeraj Meena firmly believes that the July 20 incident happened because the CJP agitation was infiltrated by anti-social elements, calling for a thorough investigation into this. She further said that some provisions are need for police personnel to ensure action anti-social elements in such cases.

She further said the police should be allowed to perform their duty accordingly.

"The students were on their agitation for the past 18 to 20 days, but why the crisis happened on July 20? It is possible that the protest was infiltrated by some anti-social elements. The protest for majority of the part was peaceful but... Anti-social elements infiltrated the protest and it needs to be investigated. Students cannot do this, surely it was someone else," Neeraj Meena said.

According to the Delhi Police, more than 100 of its personnel were injured during CJP's July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march. Following the incident, multiple first information reports (FIRs) were registered and a probe was launched to identify those who were behind the attacks on police personnel.

Even though the Delhi government has said it will withdraw the FIRs against students, it has said those who were arrested or detained will be released, but only after a review. Notably, this was one of CJP's key demands that no legal action should be taken against the agitators in Delhi and other BJP-ruled states, which the government had agreed.

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