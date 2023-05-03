Calcutta University 5th Semester Result 2023 OUT, get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Calcutta University 5th Semester Result 2023 direct link

Calcutta University 5th Semester Result 2023: The University of Calcutta has released the 5th-semester exam for BA, BSc programs. Students can download their results from the university's website - wbresults.nic.in.

To download Calcutta University 5th Semester Result 2023, students are required to enter their 12-digit roll number and captcha code on the login available on wbresults.nic.in. The link to the Calcutta university 5th Semester results can be directly accessed by scrolling down.

Students should note that college wise gazette and grade sheet for the 5th-semester results will be sent to the authorized representatives of all affiliated colleges on May 10 from 1.30 PM from the result (major) and computer cell section.

Calcutta University 5th Semester Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of Calcutta University - wbresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'B.A./B.Sc.Semester-V(Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2022(Under CBCS)'

It will redirect you to the login window, where you need to enter your 12 digit roll number and captcha code

Calcutta University 5th Semester Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download Calcutta University 5th Semester Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download Calcutta University 5th Semester Result 2023

