SS Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra's striking first look as Mandakini from Varanasi | See pics

New Delhi:

There is immense excitement among audiences regarding SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film, Varanasi. Now, a new look of Priyanka Chopra from the film has surfaced. She was previously introduced in the role of Mandakini, and the makers have now released a fresh look.

It is worth noting that Priyanka Chopra has turned 44 today, and on the occasion of her birthday, the makers of Varanasi have shared her first look as Mandakini.

Rajamouli shares the look

Director SS Rajamouli himself shared photos of Priyanka Chopra's new look on his Instagram. He posted two images. In one, she appears angry while dressed in a black outfit, while in the other, she is seen smiling and dancing joyfully.

Unveiling the new look, Rajamouli wrote in the caption: 'When she smiles, she is gentle; when she doesn't, she is fire. Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini in Varanasi.'

A birthday gift for Priyanka's fans

This new look of Priyanka Chopra was released on the occasion of her birthday. The caption offers an insight into Rajamouli's vision for the character of Mandakini, reflecting a blend of grace and strength.

Instead of revealing plot details, the filmmaker chose to highlight her contrasting traits, suggesting a role that balances vulnerability with unwavering strength.

Priyanka's look is intense and impactful, hinting at a profound and powerful character. Mandakini is described as a formidable, globe-trotting figure who is strong, sensitive and memorable. According to reports, the character plays a pivotal role in the film's narrative.

The story of Varanasi

Varanasi is set to be one of S.S. Rajamouli's most ambitious films to date, featuring a global-scale blend of science fiction, time travel and Indian mythology. In the film, Mahesh Babu plays the lead role of Rudra, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, while also appearing as Lord Rama in a segment of the film. The story revolves around his perilous journey, spanning centuries and continents, to retrieve a powerful cosmic object.

However, his mission takes a major turn when he discovers the true intentions of Kumbha, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who seeks to use the artefact to conquer the world.

Spanning the timeline from 7200 BCE to 2071, the epic features a pivotal 30-minute sequence inspired by the Ramayana. It takes audiences on a journey from the icy landscapes of Antarctica and the forests of Africa to the spiritual city of Varanasi. Varanasi is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

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