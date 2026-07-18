Sonam Wangchuck is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration: Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi:

Sonam Wangchuck is currently stable, but requires continuous observation, said Safdarjung Hospital where he was earlier admitted for required health care at 7.40 am today. "He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters," Safdarjung Hospital in a statement said.

Two doctors and two paramedics have been deployed at Safdarjung Hospital for Sonam Wangchuk's treatment. According to Delhi Police sources, a team of doctors and paramedics from RML Hospital conducted a health check-up on Sonam Wangchuk this morning.

During the check-up, the doctor advised Sonam Wangchuk that he needed to be hospitalised due to his deteriorating health. However, Sonam Wangchuk refused to be admitted to the hospital. In view of his worsening health and the advice from the RML Hospital doctor, the Delhi Police moved Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital via ambulance for admission.

(Image Source : SHARED BY REPOTER)Safdarjung Hospital's statement.

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo in a post on X said, "I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where Sonam Wangchuck has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days."

Top developments

After Sonam Wangchuck taken to Safdarjung Hospital from the Jantar Mantar protest site, Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke said, "If they think that taking Sonam Sir away will end this movement, they are mistaken. We will remain here, and will march to Parliament on July 20." He further said, "Until now, we were demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, but after this despicable act, we will now demand the resignation of Narendra Modi."

Reactions

AAP's Manish Sisodia reacted saying, "so, this is the solution Modi ji has given for paper leaks... Beat up with goons whoever raises their voice against paper leaks and don't let them raise their voice at all. This isn't politics, it's cowardice."

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar slammed the Centre for its "irresponsible" handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk's agitation, claiming the government remained a bystander rather than addressing the genuine demands of students. Pawar asserted that while the government moved to hospitalise Wangchuk as the situation became "uncontrollable", the protest would continue regardless of the action against the activist.

Also Read | Why was Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and protesters removed from Jantar Mantar? Explained