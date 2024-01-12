Friday, January 12, 2024
     
Lucknow University postpones exam for various programmes due to Ram Mandir Inauguration, check revised dates

Lucknow University has revised the exam schedule of various courses that were supposed to be conducted on January 22. This is because of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony taking place on the same day following a directive of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 Lucknow Updated on: January 12, 2024 12:52 IST
Lucknow University has postponed the exams for BA and MA programs due to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration. The university has revised the exam dates for various undergraduate courses in view of the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22. As per the official notice, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has declared a statewide holiday for all educational institutions on January 22, and therefore, the university has cancelled the exams scheduled for that day. 

The notice states, "In consideration of the significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham, the Chief Minister has declared a holiday for educational institutions on January 22." The university has revised the exam dates for the subjects, including commerce, physics, chemistry, software development and biochemistry, among others. The revised schedule of the exam can be checked below. 

Lucknow University Revised Schedule for Various Programmes

(From PTI Inputs)

