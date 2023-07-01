KMAT 2023 Registration begins at kmatindia.com; Dates, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KMAT 2023 registration started

KMAT 2023 Application Form: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association has started the registrations for Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2023). Aspiring candidates can register for the KMAT 2023 examination through the official website-- kmatindia.com till August 31.

The KMAT 2023 examination is scheduled to be held in September 2023. Applicants will have to pay Rs 800 as an examination fee while registering for the entrance exam.

KMAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

For MBA, PGDM Programmes

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with a minimum duration of three years or a master's degree from a recognised institution in the fields of engineering, technology, management, arts, or equivalent, with a minimum aggregate score of 50 percent (45 percent for SC/ST candidates).

For MCA Programmes

Candidates must have studied Maths in Class 12th or equivalent and should possess a bachelor's degree with 50 percent marks.

KMAT 2023 Exam Pattern

KMAT examination will be held offline in pen and paper mode. The KMAT question paper will comprise of with 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) divided in three different sections.

For MBA Programme

Subjects No. of MCQs Language Comprehension 40 Mathematical Skills 40 Basic Aptitude 40 Total 120

For MCA Programme