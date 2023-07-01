CLAT 2024 Registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check new exam pattern

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CLAT 2024 Application Form released

CLAT 2024 Application Form: The Consortium of National Law Universities has started the registrations for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) exam. Candidates intended to appear for the national level law entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes can apply through the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2024 application form link has been activated today, July 1, 2023. Candidates will be able to apply online till November 3, 2023. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023 (Sunday). The CLAT 2023 exam will be held in single session for a duration of two hours (120 minutes) from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Below Poverty Level (BPL) will have to pay Rs 3,500 as application fee, whereas, all other categories candidates will have to pay Rs 4,000 as an application fee. CLAT examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to 5-year integrated LLB courses and 1-year LLM programmes offered by various law universities and colleges across the country.

ALSO READ | ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 registration ends today; Apply at icai.org

CLAT 2024 Dates

Start date of CLAT 2024 registrations - July 1, 2023

Last date to fill online application form - November 3, 2023

CLAT 2024 exam date - December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 Result: Check when and where to download scorecards

CLAT 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Undergraduate Programme

Candidates who have cleared Class 12th or equivalent examination with a minimum of 45 percent marks (40 percent in case of SC/ ST categories) are eligible to appear for the CLAT UG 2024 exam.

Postgraduate Programme

Candidates must have an LLB degree or equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks (45 percent in case of SC/ ST categories) are eligible to appear for the CLAT PG 2024 exam.

Direct link to apply for CLAT 2024 application form

CLAT 2024 New Exam Pattern

Undergraduate Programme

The CLAT UG 2024 question paper will comprise of 120 questions instead of 150 questions as in previous years. However, candidates will have two hours to complete the test, as in previous years. The CLAT UG question paper will be divided into five sections, including English Language, Current Affairs Including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

Postgraduate Programme

There will be no change in in the syllabus and number of questions for the Postgraduate CLAT 2024. The question paper will comprise of 120 questions and the duration of the exam will be two hours. CLAT PG 2024 exam paper will consist of questions from the following topics