CUET UG 2023 Result: Check when and where to download scorecards

CUET UG 2023 Result date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in the process of declaring the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate. The provisional answer has already been released on the official website. Students can submit their representation, if any, latest by tomorrow, July, 1. Earlier, the last date for submission of representations was June 30. The representations will be reviewed by a committee of subject experts. After reviewing the representations, the experts will finalize the answer keys and freeze them. After that, the process of releasing results will be conducted.

Students can submit their representations against the provisional answer key, if any, by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Candidates can directly access the CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key download link by clicking on the below link.

According to media sources, the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate will be released by July 15, 2023. The delay in the announcement of results is because the second edition of CUET saw a spike in registration numbers which is taking time in evaluating results, as per media reports. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results by the National Testing Agency. Candidates have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website of NTA for the latest updates.

This year, around 14,90,000 students appeared in the CUET 2023 held in nine phases from 21 May 2023 to 23 June 2023. The exams were conducted in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India.

The results will be announced after the closure of the provisional answer key challenge window. The results will be based on the final answer keys which are expected to be released on the day of the exam.