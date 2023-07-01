ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 registration ends today; Apply at icai.org

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CA Foundation December 2023 application form released

CA Foundation December 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the application process for CA Foundation 2023 December session today, July 1. The CA Foundation December 2023 application form is hosted on the official website of ICAI-- icai.org.

ICAI will conduct the Foundation December 2023 exams between December 16 and December 20. Candidates applying for the exam will have to pay Rs 1,500 as the examination fee while registering for the CA Foundation 2023. Whereas, the aspirants who will apply for the exam after the due date will have to submit a late fee of Rs. 600 in addition to the regular fee.

"Candidates eligible for December 2023 CA Foundation Examination under the Existing Scheme of Education and Training, are advised to register in the Foundation Course on or before July 1, 2023," reads an official statement.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2023: How to apply

Applicants can follow the steps provided here to fill in the CA December 2023 exam form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI-- icai.org.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Examination’ tab available on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the 'ICAI CA Exam 2023 (December) Registration' link.

Step 4: Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Click on the submit tab and take a print of the submitted application form for any further reference.