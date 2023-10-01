Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 allotment result delared at kea.kar.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2023 round 1 allotment result

Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the round 1 allotment result for Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023 today, October 1. Candidates applied for the Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling can check the allotment result through the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA is conducting the AYUSH NEET UG counselling for candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate programmes like BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS programmes. Candidates can also check the AYUSH seat allotment result through the direct link provided on the official portal of KEA by entering their CET number.

The Karnataka AYUSH seat allotment result has been prepared on the basis of preferences filled by the candidates, seat matrix, reservation criteria, state merit rank, and NEET 2023 scores. Candidates who have been allotted a seat are rquired to pay the tuition fee and report to the allotted college within the stipulated timeline.

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Allotment Result: How to Check

Candidates can check the KEA NEET UG AYUSH 2023 counselling round 1 allotment order by following the steps given below.

Visit the KEA official website, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the ‘AYUSH’ link available on the homepage The Karnataka AYUSH UG allotment result will be displayed on the screen Check the allotment result and download it for future reference.

Direct Link: Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Allotment Result