JMI entrance exam 2024 revised dates announced for admission to UG PG courses check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JMI entrance exam 2024 revised dates out

JMI entrance exam 2024 dates: Jamia Millia Islamia University has revised the exam schedule for admission to its various undergraduate and postgraduate courses due to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Some entrance exam dates for certain papers remain unchanged, while others have been revised. The papers with revised test dates include admissions for various courses such as MA (Economics), MA (Applied Psychology), Diploma in Engineering (Regular/Self-financed), MBA/MBA (IB) Self-financed/ MBA (Entrepreneurship and Family Business) (Self-financed), BEd, MA (Human Resource Management), MA (Arabic), MA (Social Work), MA (English), BSc Aeronautics (Mechanical/Avionics), MCA, and MA (History).

JMI entrance exam 2024 date and time

exam for April 25. The entrance exam will be conducted in multiple shifts in a day. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am. The second shift will be conducted from 11.30 to 1 pm, the third shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, and the fourth shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The university has scheduled the entrancefor April 25. The entrance exam will be conducted in multiple shifts in a day. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am. The second shift will be conducted from 11.30 to 1 pm, the third shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, and the fourth shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Check subject- wise Jamia Milia Islamia Entrance Exam Date and Time for Various courses

MA (Economics)- June 9, 9:30 am to 11:00 am

MA(Applied psychology)- June 9, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm

Diploma in Engineering (regular/self-financed) - June 9, 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

MBA/MBA (IB) self-financed/MBA (entrepreneurship and family business) (self-financed)- June 9, 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

BEd- June 10, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

MA (Human Resource Management)- June 10, 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

MA (Arabic) - June 10, 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

MA (Social Work) - June 11, 9:30 am to 11:00 am

MA (English)- June 11, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm

BSc Aeronautics (Mechanical/ Avionics)-June 11, 11:30 am to1:00 pm

MCA- June 11, 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

MA (History) -June 11, 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

JMI entrance exam 2024 application procedure is underway. Students who wish to pursue their higher studies fromMillia Islamia are required to appear in the entrance exam scheduled to be held on a specific date and time. The university will close the application window on March 30. Candidates can complete the JMI registration 2024 for the entrance exams by visiting the official website, jmicoe.in.

ALSO READ | CUET-UG 2024's application deadline extended till March 31

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2024: NTA adds two new test papers in Common University Entrance Test, details here