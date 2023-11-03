Friday, November 03, 2023
     
JEE Main 2024 registration for session 1 begins on jeemain.nta.ac.in, check syllabus, how to apply, and more

JEE Main 2024 registration process for session 1 has been started at the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are willing to appear in the engineering entrance exam can apply for the session 1 or session 2 exam at the new official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2024 registration begins

JEE Main 2024 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2024 session. Interested candidates can submit applications online at jeemain.nta.ac.in on or before November 30. The Notification for the same was out on November 1. According to the official schedule, Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2024 will be conducted in two phases - Session 1 and Session 2. Session 1 will be conducted between 24 January and 01 February 2024 whereas Session 2 will be conducted between 01 April and 15 April 2024. A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or both Sessions (Session 1 and Session 2 of 2024) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. 
 
The testing agency is giving an opportunity to appear in both exams and the best score will be considered in the final result. For it, candidates can submit applications at one time. The candidates will not have to apply again during the session 2. Candidates can check the detailed schedule, easy steps, eligibility and other details about the application procedure below. 

JEE Main 2024 registration: Important dates

Session-1: JEE (Main) - January 2024 

  • Online submission date: November 1 to 30
  • Last date for remitting the application fee: November 30
  • Exam City- to be announced by the second week of January 2024
  • Exam Date: Between 24 January and 01 February
  • Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges - To be displayed on the NTA website
  • Declaration of Result - February 12

Session-2: JEE (Main) - April 2024

  • Online Submission of Application Form: 02 February 2024 to 02 March 2024 (up to 09:00 P.M.)
  • Last date for successful transaction of prescribed Application Fee - March, 2
  • Announcement of the City of Exam - By the third week of March 2024
  • Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website - 03 days before the actual date of the Exam
  • Dates of Exam - Between 01 April and 15 April 2024

JEE Main 2024 registration: How to apply

  • Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE Main 2024 registration'
  • It will take you to a new window
  • Now, register yourself and proceed with the application form
  • Upload documents, make a payment, and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

JEE Main 2024 revised syllabus

This year, the testing agency has revised the  JEE Main 2024 syllabus. This year, the engineering entrance test syllabus has been reduced. The maximum number of topics are removed from the chemistry subject. Here is the list of the removed topics. 

List of topics removed from Mathematics

  • Mathematical Inductions
  • Mathematical Reasoning
  • A few topics were removed from Three Dimensional Geometry

List of topics removed from Physics

  • Communication Systems
  • A few topics were removed from the Experimental Skills.

​List of topics removed from Chemistry

  • Physical quantities and their measurements in Chemistry, precision, and accuracy, significant figures
  • States of Matter
  • Thomson and Rutherford's atomic models and their limitations
  • Surface Chemistry
  • s-Block Elements
  • General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals
  • Hydrogen
  • Environmental Chemistry
  • Polymers
  • Chemistry in Everyday Life
 

