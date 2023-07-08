INI CET 2nd round counselling allotment list released, download at aiimsexams.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY INI CET counselling 2023 round 2 allotment result declared

INI CET Counselling 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the 2nd round seat allotment result for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) counselling 2023 July session. Aspirants can check and download the INI CET counselling round 2 allotment result through the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

The INI CET round 2 allotment list includes all the candidates who were eligible for 2nd round of seat allocation. The seat allocation for the 2nd round has been done on the vacant seats after INI CET 1st round seat allocation and seats left vacant due to non-action by the candidate in the round 1 allotment result.

The candidates who have been allocated seat in the INI CET 2nd round of seat allocation are required to exercise the options and report to the concerned allocated Institute by Wednesday, July 12, 2023, (5 PM) with the original documents/ Demand Draft. The INI CET open round counselling will be conducted from July 24, 2023.

How to Check INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Allocation Result