ICSI CSEET May 2024: Register for Company Secretary exam at icsi.edu, details here

ICSI CSEET May 2024:The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024. All those who wish to appear in the said exam can register themselves at the official website, icsi.edu. The last date to apply is April 15, 2024.

Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4, 2024. Candidates can check the essential details such as eligibility criteria, how to apply, registration process and other details here.

How to Register for CSEET Entrance Examination?

Go to the official website, icsi.edu

Click on the CSEET registration

Tick the required boxes and move to 'proceed to CSEET registration'. Click the button.

Fill out the application form

Pay application fee

Upload necessary documents

Preview application

Click on the 'confirm application form' after previewing

Select payment mode and click on the next button

On successful payment, an invoice will be intimated through email/SMS on registered email ID/mobile number

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents required

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing)

10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)

Guidelines to be followed

All files must be in one of these formats: jpg, jpeg, png, gif, bmp, or pdf.

The maximum permissible file size is 2 MB.

The student's photo should range between 20 KB to 50 KB in file size.

The student's signature should range between 10 KB to 20 KB in file size.

Who can apply?

Candidates should have passed or appeared in the class 12th or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Direct link to apply