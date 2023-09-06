ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate Result 2023 on THIS date; Passing marks, steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate Result 2023 soon

ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will soon declare the result of Certified Management Accountant (CMA) intermediate and final July 2023 session. As per the official release, the CMA Final, Intermediate result 2023 for July session will be declared on September 26. The official website-- icmai.in will host the CMA Final result and CMA Intermediate result.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their CMA Final, Intermediate marksheet by entering roll number and registration number. The candidates who will not be satisfied with their score card will be able to get their CMA answer books verified within 30 days of the declaration of CMA result 2023. Such applicants will have to pay Rs 250 as a processing fee for verification.

ICMAI CMA Final Result 2023 Passing Marks

The CMA final exam was held for group 1 and group 2 for four papers each carrying 100 marks. Candidates must have to secure a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate and 40 percent marks in each subject to qualify the CMA final exam 2023.

ICMAI CMA Intermediate Result 2023 Passing Marks

The CMA intermediate examination was consisted of group 1 and group 2 of four papers each of 100 marks. In order to pass the CMA intermediate exam, students must receive at least a minimum of 40 percent in each paper and a minimum of 50 percent overall, depending on whether they are taking the CMA Inter single-group exam or both group exam.

How to Check ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate Result 2023

Aspirants can follow the simple steps provided here to check the ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate Result 2023.