GATE 2024 Result to be DECLARED on THIS date! know all latest updates

GATE 2024 Result: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc), Bangalore is all set to declare the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). According to the official notification, the results for GATE 2024 will be announced on Saturday, March 16 on the official website. The candidates who appeared in the GATE 2024 exam will be able to download their results from the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The scorecards for the same will be available on March 23 at the official website. Meanwhile, the institute is accepting the rectifications from the candidates who appeared in the entrance exam.

In a post on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, the institute writes, 'GOAPS portal (https://goaps.iisc.ac.in) is accepting defect rectifications from candidates who were allowed to appear for GATE 2024 provisionally. This is the last opportunity for such candidates to rectify defects & obtain their Score Card subject to qualification in GATE 2024.'

How to correct details in GATE 2024 application form?

Candidates are required to rectify the errors in their application form as their scorecard will be based on the submitted data. Here are the easy steps to follow.

Candidates are required to access the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on the GOAPS link

Enter your enrollment ID, email address, and password

Check the application form and edit the particulars, if required

Save and download the document

GATE 2024 cut off

Based on the previous year's data, the GATE 2024 cut-off for CSE was 32.5 for general category candidates, 29.2 for OBC-NCL, and 21.6 for SC/ST/PwD candidates. Similarly, the GATE cut-off for mechanical engineering was 28.4 for general category candidates, 25.2 for OBC-NCL, and 18.9 for SC/ST/PwD candidates. The cut-off range for IIT Bombay was between 325 to 750, for IIT Delhi it was 300 to 800, and for IIT Madras, it was 432 to 877.