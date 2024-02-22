GATE 2024 answer key: IISc opens objection window, submit representations before Feb 25 at goaps.iisc.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : GATE GATE 2024 answer key objection window opens

GATE 2024 answer key: The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru (IISc Bangalore) has opened the window for challenging the answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the GATE 2024 answer key can do so at the official website, gops.iisc.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the candidates will now have time to raise objections before February 25. Those who wish to challenge the answer keys are required to log in to the GOAPS portal and submit their objections online. Also, the candidates will have to pay a fee for challenging the answer key.

In a recent post on X, the institute announced that GATE 2024 candidates can now submit their contests for any question/key in the paper they enrolled for by logging into GOAPS at http://goaps.iisc.ac.in. These submissions will be considered until 25th February.

How to raise objections against GATE 2024 answer key?

Step 1: Go to goaps.iisc.ac.in, the official GOAPS website.

Step 2: Log in with the information you registered with.

Step 3: Select the link to the solution key.

Step 4: Select the document you captured.

Step 5: To voice concerns, click. Provide the question ID that corresponds to the number you found in the official answer key.

Step 6: Use the specified payment methods to pay the objection fee.

GATE 2024 exam was conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Before publishing the answer keys, the institute published the response sheets on February 15. The institute published the provisional answer key on February 19 along with the answer keys.

Candidates can evaluate their scores in the GATE entrance exam by comparing their response sheets with the official answer key and response sheets.

What's next?

The team of experts will review the objections raised by the candidates. The authorities will release the final answer keys, and the result will be announced on March 16. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website.

Direct link to challenge GATE 2024 answer key