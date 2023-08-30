Wednesday, August 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. DU UG Admission 2023: Spot round 1 registration ends today, merit list on September 1

DU UG Admission 2023: Spot round 1 registration ends today, merit list on September 1

Aspirants willing to apply for the DU UG spot round 2023 can register online through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal of the university at admission.uod.ac.in till 4:59 PM today.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2023 12:00 IST
DU UG Admission 2023, DU UG Spot round 1 registration
Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG Spot round 1 registration ends today

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will close the DU spot round 1 registrations for undergraduate (UG) admissions for the academic session 2023-24 today, August 30. CUET UG aspirants willing to apply for the DU UG spot round 2023 can register online through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal of the university at admission.uod.ac.in till 4:59 PM today.

The university will publish the DU spot round 1 allocation list on September 1. Candidates will have to accept the allocation of seats till September 3, 2023. The university has asked applicants to select as many courses and colleges as possible. Along with the spot round allocation the university will also declare the seat allotment results for W-II, ECA-II, Music-II, and BFA-II.

"It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the spot admission round 1. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD," reads an official statement.

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2023: More than 65,000 students secure seats for UG courses, 5,100 remain vacant

DU UG Admission 2023: Spot Round 1 Dates


Events

 		 Dates

 
Release of vacant seats list
 		 August 29, 2023, 5:00 PM

 
Spot round 1 registration, upgradation window
 		 August 29, 2023, from 5 PM to August 30, 2023, till 4:59 PM

 
DU UG Spot round 1 seat allocation

 		 September 1, 2023, at 5 PM

 
Candidates to accept seat allocation

 		 September 1, 2023, 5 PM to September 3, 2023 till 4:59 PM

 
Colleges to verify and approve online applications

 		 September 2, 2023, from 10 AM to September 4, 2023, till 4:59 PM

 
Last date of online payment of admission fees

 		 September 5, 2023, till 4:59 PM

 
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News