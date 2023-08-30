DU UG Admission 2023: Spot round 1 registration ends today, merit list on September 1

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG Spot round 1 registration ends today

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will close the DU spot round 1 registrations for undergraduate (UG) admissions for the academic session 2023-24 today, August 30. CUET UG aspirants willing to apply for the DU UG spot round 2023 can register online through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal of the university at admission.uod.ac.in till 4:59 PM today.

The university will publish the DU spot round 1 allocation list on September 1. Candidates will have to accept the allocation of seats till September 3, 2023. The university has asked applicants to select as many courses and colleges as possible. Along with the spot round allocation the university will also declare the seat allotment results for W-II, ECA-II, Music-II, and BFA-II.

"It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the spot admission round 1. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD," reads an official statement.

DU UG Admission 2023: Spot Round 1 Dates