DU PG 2023 mop up registration: Results to be announced tomorrow, details here

DU PG 2023 mop-up registration: The registration process for DU PG 2023 mop-up round is underway. All those who have yet not submitted applications can do so at the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. The university started the registration process on October 18 and the registration window will end today, October 19.

DU PG 2023 mop up: Important Dates

According to the official schedule, the results for the DU PG 2023 mop-up round will be announced tomorrow, October 20. The shortlisted candidates will be able to accept the allotted seats from October 20 to 22. After that, the colleges will very and approve the online applications between October 20 and 23. The last date of online payment of admission fees is October 24.

Who is eligible to apply for DU PG 2023 mop-up round?

Candidates who had applied for CSAS PG 2023 and have not been allocated a program in any previous allocation rounds of CSAS will be eligible to apply for these particular programs only. Candidates can apply to the mop-up round through their dashboard available on the official website. Candidates should note that there is no withdrawal option during the mop-up round. This is the last and final allocation round for PG admissions. No admission will be done on Supernumerary seats.

According to the DU PG Vacant seats list, 34 colleges have vacant seats for MA Hindi, 27 colleges have seats for political science and 26 colleges for mathematics.

