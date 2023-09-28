DU LLB admission 2023 through CLAT: Register yourself for 5-year law degree programme at admission.uod.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU LLB registration 2023 through CLAT begins at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU LLB registration 2023 through CLAT: The University of Delhi (UoD) has started the registration process for admission to five-year-law degree courses. The candidates who are seeking admission in the said programs can register themselves at the official website, law.uod.ac.in.

The Delhi University introduced two five year integrated law courses for the academic year 2023-24.i.e. B.A. LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons). The admission to the law degree Programs will be based on the scores obtained in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), 2023.

DU LLB registration 2023: Who can apply?

To enroll in the two five-year integrated programs, the candidate should have cleared Class 12 or its equivalent exam from a recognized board. He should have also secured 45 percent or more marks in aggregate for the UR/EWS/OBC-NCL category and 40% marks or more in aggregate for the SC, ST, or PwBD categories. Apart from this, he has cleared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) in 2023. Candidates who have been placed in the compartment will not be eligible for admission for the years 2023–24.

DU LLB registration 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official web portal, law.uod.ac.in

Click on the 'New registration link'

Enter your name, mobile number, email ID, and OTP

Login using your credentials

Enter your personal and academic details and CLAT score

Upload all essential documents, such as caste certificates and CLAT scorecards

Make payment

Select the courses

Review application form and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

DU LLB registration 2023: Application Fee

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS - Rs. 1,500

SC/ST/PwBD - Rs. 1,000