NEET PG 2023 round 3 seat allocation result out at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

NEET PG 2023 round 3 seat allocation result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment result of round 3 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG). Candidates can check the seat allotment result link at the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

The result has been prepared based on the choices filled by the candidates during the NEET PG choice-filling window for admission into MD, MS, Diploma, MDS, and PGDNB courses.

According to the official notice, the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result, and the provisional result cannot be changed before the court of law reads the notice.

Those who have been selected in round three are required to report to the allotted colleges between September 29 and October 6. The medical council has already released the NEET PG stray round counseling 2023 dates. The registration for the NEET PG stray round and choice filling will start on October 9.

NEET PG 2023 round 3 seat allocation result: How to download?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'PROVISIONAL RESULT ROUND 3 PG 2023 (MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB)' under the PG medical tab

It will redirect you to the new PDF

Check Provisional NEET-PG Counselling Seats Allotment -2023 Round 3 and save it for future reference

Candidates have been advised to contact the MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 AM of 28.09.2023 through email on the email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com, in case of any discrepancy in the result. The candidates have also been advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.