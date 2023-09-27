MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023: Stray vacancy round seat allotment result OUT on mcc.nic.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MCC NEET UG 2023 stray round result declared on mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023, MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) provisional allotment result for stray round today, September 27. The results can be checked at the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the candidates can inform to the DGHS of MCC incase of any discrepancy in the result upto 4.30 pm on September 27 through an email id mccresultquery@gmail.com. All those who have been shortlisted can appear for the counselling process for admission to various MBBS, and BDS programmes.

All shortlisted candidates are required to report to the designated colleges by September 30 to secure their admission to the undergraduate programmes. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download NEET UG 2023 counselling stray round.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 stray round: How to download results?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 stray round'

It will redirect you to a new PDF list

Check and find your roll number

Download MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 stray round seat allotment result for future reference

The official notice reads, 'Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidate must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission.'