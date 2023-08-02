DU BTech Admission 2023: Round 1 allocation list today at 5 PM, reporting begins tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU BTech Admission 2023 round 1 allocation listDU BTech Admission 2023 round 1 allocation list round 1 allocation list today

DU BTech Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will release the first allocation list for DU BTech Admission for 2023-24 academic session today, August 2. Candidates who have applied for admission to BTech programmes offered by Delhi University can check the first merit list online on the official website of the university at admission.uod.ac.in at 5 PM, today.

The candidates who will be allotted seats in the first round of allocation need to report at the allotted college with admission letter, necessary documents and admission fee. Candidates from unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories will have to report at the faculty of technology (FoT) department for physical verification of documents from August 3 to August 5, (between 10 AM to 4 PM).

Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are required to report at FoT for physical verification of documents between August 7 and August 8, 2023 (between 10 AM to 4 PM). Candidates from Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), CW, KM, Orphan and single girl child candidates have to report to FoT for physical verification of documents on August 9, 2023.

Aspirants can pay the admission fee till August 10 (4:59 PM). Those who wish to opt for upgradation can do the same between August 1 and August 12, 2023. The DU BTech round 2 allocation list will be declared on August 14.

