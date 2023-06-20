CUET UG 2023 admit card released for June 22 and June 23 exams, Here's easy steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 admit card download link at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for Common University Entrance Test today, June 20, 2023 for about 17376 candidates. All those who are scheduled to appear in the exam scheduled on June 22 and June 23 can download their hall tickets using their credentials on the login page available on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates can check their exam venue, exam city, subject, and other details on their admit cards. In order to download the cuet 2023 admit card for June 22 and June 23, candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

CUET UG 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET UG 2023 admit card' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button CUET UG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download and save CUET UG 2023 admit card for future reference

CUET UG 2023 admit card direct download link

According to the official notice, The candidates may note that this is the final phase of the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination. For Answer Key Challenges and result, candidates are advised to visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in and NTA website - www.nta.ac.in.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2023, may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. Candidates can directly download CUET UG 2023 admit card by clicking on the above link.