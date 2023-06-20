CUET UG 2023 Admit Card for June 21 exam released at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 Admit card download link active

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 examination to be held on June 21. Aspirants can download the CUET admit card through the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in using their application number and date of birth.

Candidates are required to carry a hard copy of the CUET UG admit card and a valid photo ID proof on the exam day. As per the official notification, the CUET UG admit card 2023 for more than 27 lakh candidates has already been issued so far. Now the admit card has been issued for a total number of 18,866 candidates.

The final phase of CUET UG 2023 is scheduled to be held on June 21, 22 and 23. The testing agency has issued the admit card for the exam scheduled on June 21 whereas the admit cards for June 22 and June 23 will also be released in subsequent days.

"The CUET admit card in respect of subjects with medium opted in the application but not visible above will be displayed in due course. Some of the candidates who may have not received their admit card for the above dates will get them in subsequent days," NTA said in a statement.

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2023: Aspirants can apply despite missing to select Delhi University in CUET UG registration

ALSO READ | FMGE June 2023 Registration last date today; Direct link, Steps to apply

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CUET UG Admit Card 2023 online from the website.

Visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Download Admit Card' tab

Key in your application number, date of birth and submit details.

CUET UG hall ticket will display on the screen.

Download the admit card PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: CUET UG Admit Card 2023