FMGE June 2023 Registration last date today; Direct link, Steps to apply

FMGE June 2023 Application Form: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registrations for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 examination today, June 20. Aspirants can apply for the FMGE June 2023 examination through the official website-- natboard.edu.in.

The FMGE June 2023 correction window link will be activated on June 23. Candidates who have successfully filled the application form will be able to make necessary changes upto June 26. The board will open the final edit window to rectify the photograph and signature images between July 7 to July 10, 2023.

The FMGE June 2023 examination is scheduled on July 30. The admit card for the same will be issued by the NBE on July 25, 2023. The FMGE June 2023 result is expected to be declared by August 30, 2023.

FMGE June 2023 Important Dates

Events Dates Starting Date for submission of FMGE 2023 Application Form May 31, 2023 Closing Date for submission of FMGE 2023 Application Form June 20, 2023 FMGE June 2023 Correction window June 23 to June 26, 2023 FMGE June 2023 Final edit window July 7 to July 10, 2023 FMGE 2023 Admit Card July 25, 2023 FMGE June 2023 Exam date July 30, 2023 FMGE June 2023 Result August 30, 2023

FMGE June 2023 Registration: Steps to Register

Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for FMGE 2023 June application form.

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Go to the 'Screening Tests' section and click on the FMGE tab.

On the next window click on the 'Registration' link and proceed to fill in online application form.

Complete the registration details as instructed and upload the necessary documents s as instructed.

Review the application form and make payment of the application fee.

Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct Link: FMGE June 2023 Registration