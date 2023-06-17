NEET 2023 Result: Shepherds' daughters crack exam, uncle's guidance & 12 hour self-study success mantra

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG 2023 Success Story

NEET 2023 Result: Ritu Yadav and Kareena Yadav have cracked the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023, the result of which was declared on June 13. Kareena Yadav Secured 680 marks and achieved an all-India rank of 1621 and a category rank of 432 in the exam. Also, Ritu Yadav scored 645 marks and secured an all-India rank of 8179 and a category rank of 3027.

Ritu Yadav and Kareena Yadav, who come from an impoverished family of shepherds, understood the value of education as a path to a better life. Under the guidance of their uncle who is a retired science teacher and the only literate family member, they both started preparing for NEET 2023 immediately after completing their school.

Ritu Yadav (19) and Kareena Yadav (20) of Nangal Tulsidas village of Jamwa Ramgarh of the Jaipur district defied the odds and succeeded in their second and fourth attempts at the renowned exam.

"I was confident of succeeding after I gave my first attempt in 2020. I focussed on improving my score rather than getting qualified for admission in a good medical college," said Kareena Yadav. "I want to become a neurologist and serve the community," she added.

The cousins said they devoted at least 12 hours every day to self-study and kept away from smartphones. Their parents too did not ask them to do any household work.

"I nourished the dream of seeing my children becoming doctors after I failed to clear a medical entrance test in 1983-84. The sight of someone wearing a stethoscope would inspire me," the girls' uncle Thakarsi Yadav said.

He said while the girls prepared on their own for years, he got them enrolled in coaching classes in Sikar seven months ago after sensing the need for professional guidance.

"Bade papa (uncle) not only guided and taught us, but stayed with us in the hostel in Sikar and did all routine work, including cooking, so that we could study uninterruptedly," Kareena Yadav said.

Now there will be two doctors in the shepherd's family, said Thakarsi Yadav, beaming with pride and joy.

Kareena Yadav's father Nanchu Ram and Ritu Yadav's father Hanuman Sahay own two bighas of land each besides a few goats which is the main source of the family's income, Thakarsi Yadav said.

