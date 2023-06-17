NEET PG MDS 2023 scorecard released for All India 50% quota; Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG MDS 2023 scorecard download link

NEET PG 2023 scorecard: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the scorecards today, June 17 for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate, NEET PG and NEET MDS 2023. The board authority has posted scorecards and rank lists for all India 50 percent quota. All those who appeared in the NEET PG and MDS exam can download their individual scorecards from the official website of natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

NEET-MDS 2023 was conducted on 1st March 2023 and the result was declared by NBEMS on 10th March 2023. The board has released the merit list in respect of admission to All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS Courses (2023-24 admission session) can be seen at NBEMS website https://www.natboard.edu.in and NEET-MDS website https://nbe.edu.in.

According to the official notice, candidates will be able to check the Individual scorecard for NEET-MDS 2023 All India 50% quota seats at the NEET-MDS website https://nbe.edu.in on/after 26th June 2023. The candidates will be able to check individual marks for NEET PG from June 28, 2023 onwards.

NEET PG MDS 2023 scorecard: How to download

Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in Click on the public notice and click on view all Click on the notification link that reads, 'Resutl cum Scorecard for NEET MDS 2023 - All India 50% Quota Seats' A PDF will open on the screen Download and save NEET PG MDS 2023 scorecard for future reference

In the general/EWS category, the cutoff scores for NEET PG for 50% AIQ are 291 out of 800, while for NEET MDS, it is 272 out of 960. The NEET PG and NEET MDS cutoffs for General-PwBD are 274 and 255 respectively, while the NEET PG and NEET MDS cutoffs for SC/ST/OBC are 257 and 238, respectively. Candidates are qualified to participate in the counselling for the 50% All India quota if their scores are at or above the cut-off marks in the relevant categories.