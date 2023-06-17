CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Out for June 19-20 exams; Download at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 Admit Card released for June 19 and June 20 exam

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: The admit card for CUET UG 2023 exam scheduled on June 19 and June 20, 2023, has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The CUET admit card for about 27321 candidates is available for download through the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. Aspirants can download their admit card using the application number and date of birth.

Candidates must carry a hard copy of the CUET admit card and a valid photo ID proof on the exam day as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. As per the official notification, the testing agency has already issued the CUET UG admit card 2023 for more than 27 lakh candidates so far.

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to download their CUET UG Admit Card 2023 online from the website.

Go to the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Click on the 'Download Admit Card' tab on the homepage. Next, enter your application number, date of birth and submit details. Download the CUET UG admit card PDF and print a copy for future reference.

