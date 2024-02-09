CUET PG 2024 Registration deadline extended till February 10, Here's how to apply

CUET PG 2024 Registration deadline: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again extended the last date for Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024). According to the latest updates, the candidates can submit applications by February 10, 9 pm. Candidates can access the online application forms at the CUET PG website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
How to apply?
- The first step is to go to pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website.
- Step 2: Select the CUET registration option available on the homepage
- Step 3: Provide your information, including your name, phone number, and email address.
- Step 4: Enter your application number and password to log in after registering.
- Step 5: Complete the application procedure and upload the required files
- Step 6: Pay the prescribed application fee
- Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
Initially, the last date for submission of online application forms for CUET PG 2024 was January 26, which was then extended till January 31. After that the registration date was extended till February 7 and now till February 10.
Students can submit their application fees by February 10, 11.50 and the correction window will reopen from February 11 to February 13. 11.50 pm.
Registration Fee
|CUET PG 2024 Registration Fee
|Application Fee
(for up to two Test
Papers)
|Fees for additional
Test Papers (Per
Test Paper)
|General
|Rs. 1200
|Rs. 600
|OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS
|Rs. 1000
|Rs.500
|SC/ ST/ Third Gender
|Rs. 900
|Rs. 500
|PwBD
|Rs. 800
|Rs. 500
Outside India
|Application Fee
(for up to two Test
Papers)
|Fees for additional
Test Papers (Per
Test Paper)
|Rs. 6000/-
|Rs. 2000/-
Payment Mode: Online. Candidates can pay application fee using credit/debit card/internet banking and UPI.
Documents Required
- Black and White Photo
- Scanned Photograph and Signature