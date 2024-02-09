Friday, February 09, 2024
     
CUET PG 2024 Registration deadline extended till February 10, Here's how to apply

CUET PG 2024 Registration's last date has been extended to February 10. Candidates who are yet to apply for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) can submit their application forms at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in before the closure of application window. Check details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2024 13:27 IST
CUET PG 2024 Registration deadline extended
Image Source : FILE CUET PG 2024 Registration deadline extended

CUET PG 2024 Registration deadline: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again extended the last date for Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024). According to the latest updates, the candidates can submit applications by February 10, 9 pm. Candidates can access the online application forms at the CUET PG website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. 

How to apply?

  • The first step is to go to pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website.
  • Step 2: Select the CUET registration option available on the homepage
  • Step 3: Provide your information, including your name, phone number, and email address.
  • Step 4: Enter your application number and password to log in after registering.
  • Step 5: Complete the application procedure and upload the required files
  • Step 6:  Pay the prescribed application fee
  • Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Initially, the last date for submission of online application forms for CUET PG 2024 was January 26, which was then extended till January 31. After that the registration date was extended till February 7 and now till February 10.

Students can submit their application fees by February 10, 11.50 and the correction window will reopen from February 11 to February 13. 11.50 pm. 

Registration Fee

CUET PG 2024 Registration Fee Application Fee

 

(for up to two Test

Papers) 

 Fees for additional
Test Papers (Per
Test Paper)
General Rs. 1200 Rs. 600
OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS Rs. 1000 Rs.500
SC/ ST/ Third Gender Rs. 900 Rs. 500
PwBD  Rs. 800 Rs. 500

Outside India

Application Fee
(for up to two Test
Papers) 		 Fees for additional
Test Papers (Per
Test Paper)
Rs. 6000/- Rs. 2000/-

Payment Mode: Online. Candidates can pay application fee using credit/debit card/internet banking and UPI. 

Documents Required

  • Black and White Photo
  • Scanned Photograph and Signature
