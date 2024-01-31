CUET PG 2024 registration deadline extended again, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CUET PG 2024 registration last date extended

CUET PG Registration 2024: The National Testing Agency has again extended the last date for submission of application forms for CUET PG 2024. The candidates who are yet to submit their applicaitons can do so by February 7, upto 11.50 PM. As per the official notice released by NTA, the extension of application has been done on request received from candidates and other stakeholders. Earlier, the last date for submission of application was scheduled for January 24. The application fee window will be accessible till February 8. After that, the candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms by February 11. The application forms are available at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

How should one apply fpr CUET PG 2024 exam?

Go to pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website.

Select the 'Register now' option.

Pay close attention to the directions.

Fill out the application.

After submitting papers and paying the required amount, click "submit."

For your records, print off the confirmation paper.

Application Fee

The National Testing Agency has raised the application fee by 200 rupees for all candidates this year over last. Those who belong to the general category must pay Rs. 1,200, while those in the OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS category must pay Rs. 1,000. Additionally, the cost of extra exam papers has gone up from Rs 500 to Rs 600 for each paper this year. International candidates would now have to pay an additional Rs 2,000 for additional papers, on top of Rs 6,000 for up to two exams. Prior figures were 1,500 and 5,000 rupees, respectively.

Exam Date

This year, the entrance exam for admission to postgraduate programmes will be conducted between March 11 to 28 and the detailed schedule will be published soon. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour 45 minutes. The entrance exam will be conducted in three phases - 1 phase (Morning - 9 AM to 10.45 AM), Phase 2 (Afternoon -12.45 PM to 2.30 PM) and Evening (4.30 PM to 6.15 PM). The exam will carry 75 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). This year, a total of 230 universities will offer PG admissions through CUET PG 2023. The participating institutions include Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Allahabad (AU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Central University of Hyderabad, and Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI).

Exam city slip and admit card date

CUET PG 2024 exam city slip will be released on March 4 on the official website. After that, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards from March 7, 2024 onwards through the official website.