CPGET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 registration begins at cpget.ouadmissions.com

CPGET Counselling 2023: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has started the registrations for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 round 1 counselling today, September 5, 2023. Aspirants willing to appear for the counselling process for admissions to various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc.) courses, PG Diploma courses and five-year Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) can register online through the official website-- cpget.tsche.ac.in.

The last date to register for CPGET round 1 counselling is September 15. The second round of counselling registration will commence on October 1, 2023. Candidates from OC, BC categories will have to pay Rs 250 registration fee, whereas candidates from SC, ST and PH categories will have to pay Rs 200.

CPGET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Schedule

Events Dates Registration of CPGET 2023 Qualified candidates for Online Verification of Certificates September 5 to September 15, 2023 Verification details available to candidates for corrections if any through Email Support September 19, 2023 Exercise of web options by the candidates September 20 to September 22, 2023 Window opened for Editing of Web Options by the Candidates September 23, 2023 Display of First Phase Provisional Allotment of Candidates September 26, 2023 Reporting to the respective Colleges by the candidates on or before September 29, 2023 Second phase registrations will commence from October 1, 2023

CPGET Counselling 2023: Phase 1 Registration Steps

Visit the official website of CPGET, cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the CPGET 2023 Admission link on the homepage.

On the next window select the link that says, "Apply for online certificate verification".

Create login credentials and pay the processing fee.

Upload scanned images of certificates and enter required details.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy of the CPGET 2023 counselling form for further reference.

