Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: ISRO invites citizens to participate in quiz competition, check prize amount

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited Indian Citizens to particpate in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz honoring India’s amazing space exploration journey, to explore the wonders of the moon, and to demonstrate our love of science and discovery.

To participate in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz, the individuals need to create an account on MyGov portal. Participants will receive a certificate that can be downloaded from the Mygov portal. The winners of the quiz will rewarded with cash prizes.

While sharing the views on Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I will request students to participate in Chandrayaan 3 mahaquiz which will help them to explore about country's lunar mission."

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: Top performer will be awarded with Rs. 1 lakh; check cash prizes amount

The top performer will be awarded a cash prize at one lakh rupees.

The second-best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 75,000/- (Seventy-Five thousand rupees only).

The third best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs.50,000/- (fifty thousand rupees only).

The next hundred (100) best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs. 2,000/- (Two thousand rupees only) each.

The next two hundred (200) best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs. 1,000/- (One thousand rupees only) each.

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: Term and conditions to participate in the competition

The quiz is open for all Indian citizens. Individuals can participate in the quiz as soon as participate clicks on 'submit' button after entering the correct OTP. This is a timed quiz with 10 questions will be answered in 300 seconds. There will be no negative marking. Participants need to ensure to provide all valid and correct details in the profile page. Updated profile is to be used for further communication with the participant. An incomplete profile will not be eligible to become the Winner. The questions will be randomly picked from the question bank through an automated process.

It should be noted that participant from India can play using a valid Indian mobile number as One Time Password (OTP) would sent to validate the mobile number before starting the quiz and International users can play using a valid email Id as One Time Password (OTP) would sent to validate the email Id. The same mobile number and email id cannot be used more than once to participate in the quiz. In case of duplicate entries, 1st attempted record will be taken for evaluation.