CBSE CTET 2023 admit card releasing on August 18, details here

CBSE CTET 2023 admit card date and time, CBSE CTET 2023 admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the admit cards for Central Teacher Eligibility Test. According to the official schedule, the admit cards will be released on August 18. Candidates will be able to download CBSE CTET 2023 admit card from the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2023 is scheduled to be held on August 20 in OMR based offline mode. The board has already issued the CTET July exam city slip 2023 on its portal. candidates can check the exam city in advance to make their travel arrangements accordingly.

According to the official notice, earlier, the exams were to be conducted in online mode and the candidates were asked to select the exam city as per their choice while submitting online registrations for the exam. Now, the board has changed the mode of exam. The exams will now be conducted in offline mode and the exam cities have changed as per the availability of exam centres.

The exam centres have been allotted based on the district of candidates' present address given by the applicants in their online application form. No request will be entertained for change of city of exam, the official notice reads.

The candidates will now be able to download CBSE CTET 2023 admit card with the detailed description of their exam centres on August 18. Once the admit card is released, the candidates will be able to download CBSE CTET 2023 admit card by following the easy steps given below.

CBSE CTET 2023 admit card: How to download?