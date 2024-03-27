CA May 2024 Exam: ICAI re-opens application correction facility today at icai.org, how to edit

Follow us on Image Source : ICAI CA May 2024 Exam Application Correction Facility reopens

CA May 2024 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has opened the online application correction window for the May 2024 CA Exam. Candidates who need to make changes to their application forms can do so until March 29. The online application forms are available on icai.org. The CA application correction window was previously closed on March 9.

However, candidates should note that they may only change their city preference, group, and medium in the application form. Other particulars in the application form cannot be changed, as per the notification released by the institute. Therefore, candidates of Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Final Examinations seeking to change their examination city, group, and medium may use the online facility available at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal – SSP) from 27th March 2024 (10 AM) to 29th March 2024 (11.59 PM), as stated in the institute's official notice.

How to edit ICAI CA May 2024 application form?

To edit the ICAI CA May 2024 application form, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website, icai.org

2. Click on 'ICAI CA May 2024 application form'

3. Enter the required credentials, such as application number and password, and click on the submit button.

4. Make the necessary changes in the application form.

5. Submit the application form after making the corrections.

When will CA May 2024 exams be conducted?

CA inter exams for Group 1 are scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 5, and 9 and Group 2 exams will be conducted on May 11, 15, and 17. The group 1 final exam will be conducted on May 2, 4, and 8 while the group 2 exams will be held on May 10, 14, and 16. Additionally, the exams for international taxation are scheduled to be conducted on May 14 and 16.

