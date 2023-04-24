CA Foundation June 2023 Mock Test paper series-1 link activated

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Mock Test link activated

CA Foundation Mock Test 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has activated the mock test series-1 link for Chartered Accountancy Foundation June 2023 session exam today, April 24. Aspirants who are willing to appear for CA Foundation 2023 June session exam can take mock tests through the official website of the Institute at icai.org.

Candidates need to login with their registration number and date of birth in order to access the ICAI CA June 2023 Mock Test. The first series of the mock test will be held from April 24 to 27 in both physical and virtual modes. The examination will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm and 2 pm and 4 pm on April 24 to 25 and April 26 to 27, respectively.

ICAI CA June 2023 Mock Test: Schedule

Date Time Subject April 24, 2023 2 PM to 5 PM Paper-1: Principles and Practice of Accounting April 25, 2023 Paper-2: Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting April 26, 2023 2 PM to 5 PM Paper-3: Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning and Statistics April 27, 2023 Paper-4: Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge

ALSO READ | CA Foundation Mock Tests 2023 for June session begins from tomorrow, check how to register

CA Foundation June 2023: Exam Date

ICAI will conduct the CA Foundation June 2023 exam from June 24 to June 30, 2023. The examination will be held online in computer-based test (CBT) format. The Institute will release the CA Foundation Admit Card in May 2023. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket using registration number and date of birth.