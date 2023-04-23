CA Foundation Mock Tests 2023 for June session begins from tomorrow, check how to register

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICAI CA June 2023 mock test link at icai.org

CA Foundation Mock Tests 2023 for June session: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is going to start the CA Foundation exam's first series of mock tests from tomorrow, April 24 onwards. Candidates who are willing to appear in the CA Foundation Tests 2023 for the June session can register themselves for the mock tests at icai.org using their registration number and date of birth. The link and schedule of the mock test can be checked below.

ICAI CA June 2023 Mock Test Schedule

ICAI CA June 2023 first series of mock tests are scheduled to be held from April 24 to 27. The mock test for the aforementioned exam will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm and 2 pm and 4 pm on April 24-25 and April 26-27 respectively. The candidates will have two choices to be a part of this mock test - Physical and Virtual. Candidates who are taking the mock exam must physically get in touch with their corresponding regional councils and branches.

Registration link

ICAI CA June 2023 Mock Test: How to register?

Go to the official website of ICAI - icai.org

Click on the ICAI CA June 2023 Mock Test link

It will redirect you to the Bos Portal

Now, click on the link that reads 'Registration for the physical mode of Mock Test at respective Regional Councils & Branches of ICAI' notification

Sign in with your registration number, date of birth and apply for mock test

Submit your representation

After final submission, save the application form for future reference

