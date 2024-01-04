Bihar DElEd 2024 exam date revised, registration process to commence on January 24

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar DElEd 2024 exam dates revised

Bihar DElEd 2024 exam: Bihar School of Education Board (BSEB) has revised the Bihar DElEd registration and exam dates. According to the schedule, the online registration process will start from January 24 and the candidates will be able to submit their applications by February 6, 2024. The detailed notification is available on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar DElEd first-year exam for academic session 2023-25 will be conducted from June 1 to 7 and the second-year exam for academic year 2022-24 will be conducted from May 27 to 30. Earlier, the first-year exam was scheduled to be conducted from July 10 to 16, and the second-year exam from July 18 to 22.

When will Bihar DElEd 2024 admit cards be released?

According to the schedule, Bihar DElEd 2024 exam admit cards will be released on May 12, 2024. Candidates will be able to download Bihar DElEd 2024 exam admit card using their credentials on the official website. Candidates are required to carry their call letter on the exam day. Otherwise, they will not be permitted to appear on the exam day.

When will the Bihar DElEd 2024 result be out?

Bihar DElEd 2024 result will be released in September 2024. Candidates will be able to download and check their results through the official website.

Bihar DElEd 2024: Important schedule